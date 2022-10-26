This viral video of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s ‘Griha Pravesh’ at Downing Street is not what you think

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 26

A video and a few pictures of the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy meeting a saffron-clad saint along with a cow has gone viral with a claim of being taken from the new PM's 'griha pravesh’ceremony at 10 Downing Street.

However, they are proved fake by The Quint’s Webqoof.

In one of the viral videos, the couple can be seen interacting with a saffron-clad individual while in another, they can be seen worshipping a cow.

However, the Webqoof report stated that the videos were from when Sunak and Murthy visited the ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in Watford in August on Janamashtami.

Sunak had shared the pictures on Twitter with the caption, “Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday."

Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/WL3FQVk0oU — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 18, 2022

Moreover, the temple’s Instagram page had also shared the pictures on their website and the details of Sunak’s visit in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor (@bhaktivedanta_manor)

#England #Rishi Sunak