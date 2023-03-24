To help teens recover from breakups, New Zealand brings in 'Love Better' campaign with budget of $4 million

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 24

Breakups hurt the most and the ramifications are even more profound when you don’t have anyone to help you overcome the aftermath. Well teenagers in New Zealand now need not worry much as it’ll be the government itself to give you a shoulder to cry on after separation with your partner. The country has kept a whopping budget of $4 million for this campaign— 'Love Better'.

The initiative is the government’s approach tofamily harm preventionas the country hopes to inculcate a life-long attitude among younger generations to ‘deal better with being hurt’.

A Facebook post in this regard has been shared by a New Zealand MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan.

The campaign is being driven by New Zealand’s youth and what the government says they’ve identified as one of their key issues.

With a planned budget of about $4 million over a span of three years, the campaign is being run by the country’s social development ministry. “The initiative will support young people through these formative experiences, in a bid to positively impact how they approach future relationships,” the statement said.

As per Ministry of Social Development,a survey of 1,200 young New Zealandersfound that 68 per cent had experienced something bad “beyond the ‘normal’ hurt of breaking up.”

