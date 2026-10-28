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Home / Trending / Too polite to argue? This man in China will fight your battles for Rs 2,681

Too polite to argue? This man in China will fight your battles for Rs 2,681

The idea is to help customers negotiate with businesses and service providers without having to navigate uncomfortable confrontations themselves

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:26 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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His service is presented as assistance with arguments and complaints rather than formal legal representation. Credit: chinaminutes via Instagram
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Hate confrontations? What if you could hire someone to argue with your boss, demand a refund or challenge a business over poor service? A man in Guangzhou, southern China, is offering exactly that, charging 188 yuan (approximately Rs 2,681) to speak up for you.

And that's not it.

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There's also no time limit on how long he will argue the case. From workplace disputes to refund demands, the service caters to people who want to challenge unfair treatment but feel uncomfortable with direct confrontation.

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His services cover a range of everyday grievances — employers withholding salaries, businesses refusing refunds and service providers failing to deliver the quality they initially promised.

The idea is to help customers negotiate with businesses and service providers without having to navigate uncomfortable confrontations themselves.

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The man's offerings reportedly also include disputes involving unsatisfactory cosmetic surgery results, adding another category to his list of potential cases.

However, his service is presented as assistance with arguments and complaints rather than formal legal representation.

The man has been spotted walking around Guangzhou with a sign advertising his services, prompting curious passersby to stop and record him.

Netizens react:

A user joked, "I wonder if he can argue with my father in law." Another reacted, "Sir, do you also do workshops? I need to up-skill." A third commented: "He’s confident he can get the job done. I believe him."

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