The authorities in the UK are laughing it off after a toy reindeer fooled everyone into thinking it was a ‘lonely, abandoned dog’ tied to a roadside in Derbyshire. Yes, you read that right—a toy reindeer.

It all started when multiple concerned citizens reported a ‘small, bully-type dog’ left unattended near Slack Hill junction in Chesterfield Road. In no time the police dispatched officers to rescue the ‘poor pup’.

However, when they arrived, they found… a Rudolph impersonator.

“The officers received a description of a small, bully-type dog that was tied near the junction for the entire day,” the Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth, and Darley Dale Police SNT posted on Facebook. “After being given some stern words about being seen in the middle of November, the officers left the fella to his break.”

The police couldn’t help but crack a smile: “Santa’s helper was just resting after a test flight over the Dales.”

Netizens react:

"Yet no one stopped to check if an actual dog was tied up lol," said one user, while another added: "Sorry but that looks like Donkey from Shrek having a crisis of some sort."

A third commented: "I pay too much attention to the road or need better glasses as I went that way twice today and didn't see it."