Trainee cop in UP puts blame on 25 rotis and extra bowls of dal, sabzi for dozing off during training as senior sought explanation, peculiar letter goes viral

Chandigarh, October 14
An apology letter of a trainee UP Police personnel, who was summoned for sleeping during training, is doing the rounds on Twitter where he held responsible his unbridled breakfast of 25 chapatis along with few extra bowls of dal and sabji for his mid-class doze.
The cop, Ram Sharif Yadav laid out a full-fledged responsive letter against a show-cause notice that was issued to him from sleeping during his training session.
सुल्तानपुर में ट्रेनिंग क्लास में सोते हुए पकड़े गए सिपाही से जब स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया— Varun SR Goyal (@varunmaddy) October 11, 2022
तो जवाब गजब का था 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/qk0kdPOOH9
Yadav in his response to the letter writes he had been travelling whole day to reach the training camp. Moreover, he didn’t eat well in evening which escalated his appetite. So, in order to compensate the longing of previous day he ate as many as 25 chapatis, a plate full of rice besides few extra bowls of dal and sabzi. The oversaturation thus aroused an abnormal drowsiness in his body and he dozed off.
Therewithal, he also promised that he will not eat that much in future.
Netizens are having a field day after witnessing the peculiar apology letter on Twitter. Few hailed the cop for his extreme honesty and asked concerned authorities to consider his apology.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣ईमानदार जवाब— विनी जी🇮🇳 (@Vini_colours) October 11, 2022
ईमानदारी का माफी मिलना चाहिए— Arjun Prasad (@ArjunPr49914051) October 13, 2022
ईमानदार है, और अब तो भविष्य में इतनी रोटी भी नहीं खायेगा। माफी मिल जानी चाहिए😁— जय श्री राम🚩🇮🇳 (@cabhartisharma) October 12, 2022
25 रोटी और 1 थाली चावल ,— shaarif hussain (@shaarifsheikh) October 12, 2022
5 आदमी का खाना खा गए साहब।🤔🤔
Sacchai zinda hai duniya mein...🙌🙌— ankit bisht (@ankitbi84847474) October 13, 2022
