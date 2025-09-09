Rishabh Pant, the dynamic Indian wicketkeeper-batter, recently took fans on a nostalgic journey, trading his cricket gear for a humble haircut under a tree — a throwback to his childhood days. The explosive batsman shared candid photos on social media, sitting relaxed beneath a tree's shade as a barber worked his magic, evoking memories of simple village life amidst the glamour of modern sports.

Pant, currently sidelined due to a leg injury from England tour, captioned his post, "Bachpan ki yaad aa gyi jab tree ke neeche I use to take haircut toh socha vapas try kru 😂😉😉. Aur kitne logo ne at some point tree ke neeche haircut liye hai life mai toh batana jarur memories reheti hai bachpan ki 🤩🤩✌️," sparking a flood of comments and shared childhood memories from fans.

“Rishabh bhahiyaaa ne to bachpan ki yaad dila di,” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “COMEBACK SOON ON FiELD RiSHU.”