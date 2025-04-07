DT
Home / Trending / Trump’s tariff induced stock market crash leads to meme fest on X; #BlackMonday Trends in India

Trump’s tariff induced stock market crash leads to meme fest on X; #BlackMonday Trends in India

Sharp market downturn triggered wave of memes on social media, with users responding to financial chaos with humor
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:08 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
India's stock markets experienced a significant decline on Monday, as the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 both dropped by over 4%.

Every sector finished in the red, with tech stocks—many of which rely on the US market—plummeting by over 7%. Shares in metal, auto, real estate, and oil & gas sectors also suffered notable declines. Smaller and mid-sized companies were hit hard too, as small-cap and mid-cap indices dropped by 10% and 7.3%, respectively.

The sharp market downturn triggered a wave of memes on social media, with users responding to the financial chaos with humor. While long-term investors were left unsettled, those who hadn’t invested found amusement in the situation.

Pictured below are some of the Black Monday memes on X today.

