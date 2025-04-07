Trump’s tariff induced stock market crash leads to meme fest on X; #BlackMonday Trends in India
India's stock markets experienced a significant decline on Monday, as the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 both dropped by over 4%.
Every sector finished in the red, with tech stocks—many of which rely on the US market—plummeting by over 7%. Shares in metal, auto, real estate, and oil & gas sectors also suffered notable declines. Smaller and mid-sized companies were hit hard too, as small-cap and mid-cap indices dropped by 10% and 7.3%, respectively.
The sharp market downturn triggered a wave of memes on social media, with users responding to the financial chaos with humor. While long-term investors were left unsettled, those who hadn’t invested found amusement in the situation.
Pictured below are some of the Black Monday memes on X today.
Investors today #stockmarketcrash #BlackMonday pic.twitter.com/7sJ61PGROg
— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) April 7, 2025
Poor people without stocks watching Billionaires lose their asses on #BlackMonday pic.twitter.com/DaUU0bDTGl
— AuntieTiffa NAFO OFAN MUGA Fella 🇺🇦 (@TifaAuntie) April 7, 2025
It can't be a Black Monday because Trump banned DEI. So it must be Orange Monday instead. #BlackMonday #OrangeMonday pic.twitter.com/U2z6OZaMEh
— Tin Foil Matt—read tinfoilmatt.substack.com (@Tin_Foil_Matt) April 7, 2025
Me punishing myself for celebrating Trump’s win after seeing the stock market. #StockMarketIndia #stockmarketcrash pic.twitter.com/Q8IuT5iJhh
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 7, 2025
Investors right now🥲#stockmarketcrash #StockMarketIndia #trading pic.twitter.com/suSvcMUtZf
— 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗱 (@_ChartWizard_) April 7, 2025
Stock market on Monday #StockMarketIndia pic.twitter.com/c8F4byvwzs
— Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) April 7, 2025
This couldn't get more accurate!#stockmarketcrash #StockMarketIndia pic.twitter.com/OjYXSCCSzB
— Parth Sanghvi (@ParthSanghvi26) April 7, 2025
when you bought the dip but the dip just getting deeper 😭#StockMarketIndia pic.twitter.com/Vlju0oCqGY
— Ramen 🍉 (@CoconutShawarma) April 7, 2025