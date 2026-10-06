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Home / Trending / 'Tujh mein rab dikhta hai': Israeli-American musician's tribute to hero Captain Smit Machchhar goes viral

'Tujh mein rab dikhta hai': Israeli-American musician's tribute to hero Captain Smit Machchhar goes viral

The song had featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:03 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Credit: @narendramodi/X and @Dina_Shakti/Instagram
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An Israeli-American musician's heartfelt tribute to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar following the shocking mid-air attack aboard a Flydubai flight has gone viral. And to everyone's surprise, he chose 'King Khan's' song to express his gratitude.

Musician Itay Benda learned and performed Shah Rukh Khan’s popular Hindi song Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai as a special tribute to Machchhar and Indians around the world. Sharing the performance online, Benda said it was his “small way of saying thank you”.

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Many social media users are praising Benda for learning a Hindi song and dedicating it to the Indian pilot.

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Benda performed Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, originally sung by Roop Kumar Rathore. The song had featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “The most apt song chosen to give praise and thanks to Capt Smit. What a touching effort to show your love and appreciation.”

Another reacted, “Thank you very much from an Indian for singing such an appropriate song.”

A third commented: “Very appropriate song and you sing very well with good Hindi. Thank you from all my Indian friends.”

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