‘Tution wali Mehek’: Beyond usual ‘hi’ and ‘nice pic dear’, this boy’s pick-up line is compelling netizens to take note

Chandigarh, February 15

While approaching a girl, most people adopt different tactics to initiate conversation but messages—‘hi and nice pic dear’— still flourish unbridled when it comes to starting off a chat.

Contrary to the conventional pickup lines, a girl took to microblogging site Twitter to apprise netizens of transition in approach culture she witnessed, and which was way beyond just hi and hello. While replying to the girl’s Instagram story, a boy wrote “mehek tu meri tuition me aane wali mehak hi haina? ya merko koi random recommendations aagyi?”

The girl, Mehek has shared screen shot of her chat with the anonymous boy. “hi hello is so mid “tu meri tuition me aane wali mehak hi haina” that’s how it’s done kids,” she captioned her post.

hi hello is so mid “tu meri tuition me aane wali mehak hi haina” that’s how it’s done kids pic.twitter.com/zAyMcjS94d — Mehak (@mehakmahajan_09) February 12, 2023

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 69,000 views. Netizens are in splits and calling the pickup line smoothest way to slide into DMs. Many too note and said they too would emulate similar approach.

gonna try this fr — Anshooooooool (@whiskey_sourr) February 12, 2023

Smoothest way to slide into DMs😂😂😂 — Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) February 13, 2023

Took notes, might need this later lol — Ayush.eth🚀 (@ayushXeth) February 13, 2023

😂😂 — Riken Shah (@_RikenShah) February 13, 2023

Next level of starting conversation 😛 — S🖤 (@Stoooopeeed) February 13, 2023

I want to know how it ended 😂 — V E E R U (@NatkhatVeeru) February 13, 2023

Are you the mehak from his tuition tho? — Aditi 🌟🍀 (@http_aditi) February 13, 2023