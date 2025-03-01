DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / Twitter has a field day as netizens rush to poke fun at Trump and Vance after heated meeting with Zelenskyy

Twitter has a field day as netizens rush to poke fun at Trump and Vance after heated meeting with Zelenskyy

X users have strong reactions to chaotic meeting, with many of them hailing Zelenskyy as hero while chastising Vance
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:07 PM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, on Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. PTI
Advertisement

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday became tumultuous, following which the Ukrainian leader was asked to leave the White House.

US vice president JD Vance stirred the pot during the otherwise cordial meeting by interjecting when a reporter asked president Trump about whether he was “aligned” with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He said, "For four years in the US, we had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin, and Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country. The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy."

Vance’s mention of diplomacy visibly irked Zelenskyy, who claimed that Putin was not reliable, citing Russia’s failed ceasefire with Crimea in 2015. He questioned Vance’s statement and was visibly baffled.

Advertisement

The disagreement escalated from there with both leaders becoming embroiled in a back-and-forth where Vance accused Zelenskyy of disrespecting the US while Zelenskyy retorted by saying the US would soon suffer the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The argument came to a head when Vance interjected again, claiming that Zelensky was not grateful to the US for its support. "Have you said thank you once?" he asked. Zelenskyy furiously replied, "A lot of times."

Advertisement

What followed was a shouting match that went on for three minutes and culminated in Zelenskyy storming out of the White House.

X users have strong reactions to the chaotic meeting, with many of them hailing Zelenskyy as a hero while chastising Vance, as seen in the posts below.

One user brought Modi into the discussion, comparing him to Zelenskyy, who unlike him actually fought for his country.

Others made fun of Trump and Vance, praising Zelenskyy for standing up against the two.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper