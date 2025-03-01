Twitter has a field day as netizens rush to poke fun at Trump and Vance after heated meeting with Zelenskyy

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday became tumultuous, following which the Ukrainian leader was asked to leave the White House.

US vice president JD Vance stirred the pot during the otherwise cordial meeting by interjecting when a reporter asked president Trump about whether he was “aligned” with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He said, "For four years in the US, we had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin, and Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country. The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy."

Vance’s mention of diplomacy visibly irked Zelenskyy, who claimed that Putin was not reliable, citing Russia’s failed ceasefire with Crimea in 2015. He questioned Vance’s statement and was visibly baffled.

The disagreement escalated from there with both leaders becoming embroiled in a back-and-forth where Vance accused Zelenskyy of disrespecting the US while Zelenskyy retorted by saying the US would soon suffer the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The argument came to a head when Vance interjected again, claiming that Zelensky was not grateful to the US for its support. "Have you said thank you once?" he asked. Zelenskyy furiously replied, "A lot of times."

What followed was a shouting match that went on for three minutes and culminated in Zelenskyy storming out of the White House.

X users have strong reactions to the chaotic meeting, with many of them hailing Zelenskyy as a hero while chastising Vance, as seen in the posts below.

You have to say pwease and tank you, Mistow Zensky pic.twitter.com/OOVPIdtrVf — Barflugnarven🇻🇦 (@barflugnarven) February 28, 2025

Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S.’s face says it all. pic.twitter.com/gwODhhGbR4 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 28, 2025

One user brought Modi into the discussion, comparing him to Zelenskyy, who unlike him actually fought for his country.

Well, at least Zelensky is fighting with Trump-Vance for his people. Our guy, did a saashtaang pranaam and came back. — Darab Farooqui (@darab_farooqui) February 28, 2025

Others made fun of Trump and Vance, praising Zelenskyy for standing up against the two.

English is Zelenskyy's third language and he still speaks it better than trump haha — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 28, 2025