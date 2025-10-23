DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Uber driver stunned as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna board cab in Adelaide; video goes viral

Uber driver stunned as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna board cab in Adelaide; video goes viral

The trio is part of the Indian squad in the ongoing ODI series against Australia

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:54 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: X/@vyomanaut02
Advertisement

An Uber driver in Adelaide, Australia, experienced a surreal moment when Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Prasidh Krishna unexpectedly boarded his cab.

Advertisement

The trio — part of the Indian squad in the ongoing ODI series against Australia — left the driver momentarily speechless as they entered the vehicle. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Advertisement

In the footage, Jaiswal and Jurel take the back seats, while Krishna sits beside the driver, who is visibly stunned. After a brief pause, the driver begins the ride, and the cricketers engage in light conversation during the journey. The driver later shared a few words with the players before they exited the cab.

Advertisement

The video has garnered widespread attention online, with netizens having a good laugh at the driver's priceless reaction. “Hamla achanak hua tha,” one said, “Mujhe Australia me Uber chalani hai,” joked another. “Dream of every Uber driver,” commented another user.

Advertisement

The cricketers are part of the ODI squad; however, they didn't feature in the first two matches.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts