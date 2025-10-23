Uber driver stunned as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna board cab in Adelaide; video goes viral

An Uber driver in Adelaide, Australia, experienced a surreal moment when Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Prasidh Krishna unexpectedly boarded his cab.

The trio — part of the Indian squad in the ongoing ODI series against Australia — left the driver momentarily speechless as they entered the vehicle. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

In the footage, Jaiswal and Jurel take the back seats, while Krishna sits beside the driver, who is visibly stunned. After a brief pause, the driver begins the ride, and the cricketers engage in light conversation during the journey. The driver later shared a few words with the players before they exited the cab.

The video has garnered widespread attention online, with netizens having a good laugh at the driver's priceless reaction. “Hamla achanak hua tha,” one said, “Mujhe Australia me Uber chalani hai,” joked another. “Dream of every Uber driver,” commented another user.

The cricketers are part of the ODI squad; however, they didn't feature in the first two matches.