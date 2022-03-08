Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

Many heart-wrenching videos have been circulation on internet amid Russian incursion in Ukraine. Russian army has entangled many parts of Ukraine, where people are forced to leave their native places in between heavy shelling and bombing. Amid the whole pandemonium, an 11-year-old boy from Ukraine was spotted crossing the border into Slovakia.

Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story of this 11-year-old boy who crossed the border alone, with a backpack and a phone number written on his hand. While being asked about his family’s whereabouts, he told that he had to come alone as the family had decided to stay back.

Volunteers, among people crossing border, took care of the boy, who arrived on Saturday, and provided him with food and drink. The boy’s mother had put her son on a train to Slovakia since she could not leave because she has to look after her own disabled mother.

“I am very grateful that they saved the life of my child,” the mother, Yulia Pisetskaya, said in a video message posted on Facebook on Sunday. “In your small country, there are people with big hearts,” the mother added.

Authorities were able to track down his relatives living in the capital city and he was safely handed over to them.

Despite the traumatic experience, the boy can be seen flaunting a beautiful smile.