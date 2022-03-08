Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad

Chandigarh, March 8
Many heart-wrenching videos have been circulation on internet amid Russian incursion in Ukraine. Russian army has entangled many parts of Ukraine, where people are forced to leave their native places in between heavy shelling and bombing. Amid the whole pandemonium, an 11-year-old boy from Ukraine was spotted crossing the border into Slovakia.
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story of this 11-year-old boy who crossed the border alone, with a backpack and a phone number written on his hand. While being asked about his family’s whereabouts, he told that he had to come alone as the family had decided to stay back.
Volunteers, among people crossing border, took care of the boy, who arrived on Saturday, and provided him with food and drink. The boy’s mother had put her son on a train to Slovakia since she could not leave because she has to look after her own disabled mother.
“I am very grateful that they saved the life of my child,” the mother, Yulia Pisetskaya, said in a video message posted on Facebook on Sunday. “In your small country, there are people with big hearts,” the mother added.
Authorities were able to track down his relatives living in the capital city and he was safely handed over to them.
Despite the traumatic experience, the boy can be seen flaunting a beautiful smile.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War: India heaves sigh of relief as 700 students leave beleaguered Sumy
Students being taken to Poltava, 175 km south of Sumy, from ...
India to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus
Air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked from March 2...
Russia-Ukraine War: US bans Russian energy imports, Ukrainians flee cities under fire
Russian offensive significantly slower, says Ukraine
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users
Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of ...
Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget
Outlay for health is Rs 8,925.52 crore, which is 21.65 per c...