Unexpected crossover! Donald Trump Jr’s ‘What Jhumka?’ moment with Ranveer Singh goes viral

A video of Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, embracing full Bollywood flair at a lavish Indian wedding in Udaipur has taken social media by storm. The couple was seen joining Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh on the dance floor during a star-studded sangeet ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wizcraft Weddings & Social Events (@wizcraft.weddings)

Netizens are calling the moment an “unexpected crossover,” as Trump Jr. and Anderson danced to ‘What Jhumka?’ from Ranveer’s film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”. Ranveer, known for his infectious energy, playfully drew the pair into his performance, ensuring they kept up with his enthusiasm. He later entertained guests with hits like ‘Aankh Maare’ and his signature rap ‘Apna Time Aayega’.

The celebration marks the wedding of Netra Mantena — daughter of Orlando-based philanthropists and business leaders Padmaja and Ramalinga Raju Mantena — to Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder and CTO of Superorder.

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the sangeet featured high-energy performances by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Sources say global music icons Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez are also expected to join the festivities, which have drawn nearly 600 guests to Udaipur’s heritage venues.