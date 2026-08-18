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Home / Trending / Unforgettable Kolkata souvenir: US man gets personalised caricature and coffee just for Rs 80

Unforgettable Kolkata souvenir: US man gets personalised caricature and coffee just for Rs 80

Markus shared the experience in a video posted online after visiting a local shop run by artist Shyama Prasad Dey

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A visit to a tea and coffee shop in Kolkata turned into a memorable experience for a US traveller. Instead of buying a typical souvenir, Markus decided take away a hand-drawn caricature of himself and a cup of coffee, all for just Rs 80.

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Markus shared the experience in a video posted online after visiting a local shop run by artist Shyama Prasad Dey. For nearly three decades, Dey has been serving beverages while creating caricatures for customers.

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As he explored the shop, Markus was intrigued by the artwork adorning the walls. Among the sketches were portraits of several prominent Indian personalities, including former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

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The visit soon became even more special when Dey offered to draw Markus.

The completed caricature quickly became the highlight of the visit. However, what surprised him even more was the bill.

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Dey informed Markus that the personalised sketch and a cup of coffee together cost only Rs 80. For the American traveller, receiving an original artwork created specifically for him at a price of less than a dollar made the experience all the more memorable.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "You pronounced 'kolkata' way better than most non-Bengalis living here in Kolkata." Another commented, "Do visit kolkata one more time during Durga Puja Festival. I bet you will be mesmerized by seeing the magic of this festival." A third reacted: "Oh sweet Jesus, how could I miss this. Im coming for coffee soon."

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