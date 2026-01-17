A stray dog's unusual behaviour at an ancient Hanuman temple in Nandpur village, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked intense debate online. The dog, which appeared at the temple on Monday morning, has been walking continuously in circles around the idol of Lord Hanuman for hours, reportedly without eating or drinking.

A stray dog started circling a Hanuman idol inside a temple in Nandpur village of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media and began drawing crowd of devotees. pic.twitter.com/NTCXuA4nSp — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 16, 2026

By the third day, the dog shifted its movement to the idol of Maa Durga, repeating the same circular pattern. While some devotees believe the dog's actions are a 'divine sign', veterinary experts suggest the behaviour may be linked to neurological disorders, inner ear infections, or conditions like canine vestibular disease.

Now, devotees have started treating the dog as some spiritual incarnation with a priest sitting next to him inside the temple. The stray is now resting on a comfy mattress with devotees making a beeline to touch his feet. https://t.co/b6bSSFFtvP pic.twitter.com/xmZgSSvKkS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 16, 2026

Despite the medical explanation, devotees began worshipping the dog, with some even treating it as a spiritual reincarnation. A priest was spotted sitting beside the animal, and people lined up to seek blessings.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling it embarrassing and dangerous, diverting attention from the dog's medical needs.

Popular X user Piyush Rai shared the video and criticised the situation, writing, "Now, devotees have started treating the dog as some spiritual incarnation with a priest sitting next to him inside the temple. The stray is now resting on a comfy mattress with devotees making a beeline to touch his feet."

Another X user wrote, "India is unimaginably low IQ. 200-250 million are carrying the burden of the other 1 billion subtards."