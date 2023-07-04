UP groom calls off wedding after seeing his would-be mother-in-law smoking while dancing

Chandigarh, July 4
A man in UP’s Sambhal reportedly called off his wedding over 'inappropriate' behaviour of his would-be mother-in-law, taking a strong objection to her smoking while dancing amid pre-wedding festivities.
Upon arrival at the venue, the groom was waiting at the mandap for the rituals to begin only to discover that his would-be mother-in-law was smoking a cigarette while dancing with guests, as per a report in Times Now.
It was only then that the groom took strong offence of the act and decided to call off the wedding.
Following the decision, a dispute erupted between the two families and both dispersed after putting wedding festivities to an end.
However, both the parties reconciled after a panchayat and things were eventually restored.
