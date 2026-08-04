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Home / Trending / UP teacher sleeps in classroom as students watch mobile phone, clip goes viral

UP teacher sleeps in classroom as students watch mobile phone, clip goes viral

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked criticism over classroom supervision and discipline in government schools

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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In a recently viral clip, a government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj has come under scrutiny. Apparently, the teacher was caught sleeping during school hours in the classroom while students not only remained unsupervised, but were rather glued to a mobile phone.

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In no time the video sparked criticism over classroom supervision and discipline in government schools.

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The footage reportedly shows the teacher asleep on a bench inside while several children sit nearby, gathered around a mobile phone.

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The clip has raised concerns about the classroom learning environment, with many social media users questioning whether adequate monitoring and classroom management were being maintained during teaching hours.

The video was shared by the X account "Zingabad," which also tagged Kannauj Police while posting the footage.

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