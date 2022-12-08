UP woman reported missing 7 years ago found alive, her murder accused served jail sentence all this while

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 8

A real story resembling a crime thriller movie has surfaced from UP’s Aligarh where a woman, who was declared dead years ago, was found alive while her murder accused continues to remain imprisoned for last 7 years.

In a remarkable plot, the woman who was reported missing in 2015 while she was minor, resurfaced not only alive but also married and with kids.

An FIR was filed in 2015 when a 17-year-old girl, who had gone to a local temple, went missing. Her father lodged a missing complaint and police registered a case in requisite sections against unknown persons. As the probe progressed, police nabbed a man named Vishnu after a girl’s dead body was discovered. Assuming that the corpse discovered was of girl who went missing, Vishnu was made accused of the murder.

The incident turned 7-year-old and Vishnu continues to remain in jail all this while.

Things turned outright filmy when Vishnu’s mother, after failing to bring her son to justice, initiated her own probe and discovered the girl living happily with her family in UP’s Agra. Vishnu’s mother collected vital evidences to substantiate her claim and took help of a Hindu organisation bases in Aligarh to reach SSP Kalanidhi Naithani. She narrated her ordeal and SSP took immediate action. The woman, who was reported to be missing, was arrested from a village of Nagla Chokha.

Police said the woman had eloped with her lover on the pretext of going to the temple, as per a Mirror Now report.

In the latest development, a special POCSO court ordered DNA sampling of the woman.

Laying out a fresh allegation, Vishnu’s mother said the woman’s family had reached her for ‘settlement’ in the case.