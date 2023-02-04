‘Upcoming husband’ got laid off, should I still marry him: Bizarre concern of woman on community app meets netizens’ ire

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

The layoff spree over past few months has created quite a stir across social media platforms. The repercussions of this have started surfacing even in personal lives of the people who were planning to settle in their lives. A post on community app Blind in this context is getting viral, where a woman is seeking advice from fellow industry people on whether or not she should get married as her to-be husband got fired in Microsoft layoffs.

In her post, the anonymous woman wrote, “Upcoming husband got laid off inMicrosoftlayoffs, Should I still marry him?”

Giving further details she wrote, “It’s arranged marriage planned for Feb, he got laid off recently and my family is aware of it.. I’m not sure should I still marry him or not. My husband’s TC:250k. PS :I’m in India presently,”.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 30,000 views. The post has sparked a widespread discussion on ramifications of job loss. The woman is facing ire from users and she is being asked to introspect if she had been in his position.

