UPSC exam a ‘waste of time’ in era of AI, says member of PM Modi’s Economic Council

The massive appeal of the UPSC exam, which draws around a million aspirants annually, clearly demonstrates the widespread enthusiasm and the strong aspirations it ignites, particularly within the country’s middle class.

Though a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Sanyal has lodged a strong critique against the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, characterising it as a “complete waste of time” and a “national obsession” rooted in an outdated paradigm.

Sanyal posits that the examination’s inflexible structure and pronounced reliance on rote memorisation are inappropriate for the contemporary era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Speaking on a podcast, he underscored that technological advancements, particularly AI, are rendering the conventional lecture-based university educational model ‘irrelevant’.

He asserts that AI is “vastly superior at giving you lectures, and even answering your questions, than a professor standing in a classroom”, thereby deeming the current pedagogical approach a “waste of time”.

Extending this criticism to the UPSC, he suggests that while the previous generation, including his own parents, prioritised stability, “the world has changed”.

Sanyal has previously articulated his reservations, emphasising the considerable ‘risk factor’ associated with the exam’s 99.9-per cent failure rate, and has exhorted young individuals to redirect their efforts away from this pursuit.