Home / Trending / Urmila Matondkar marks 30 years of 'Rangeela' with dance; fans urge her to return

The Instagram video, shared by then actor, has garnered over 1.6 million views
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:44 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
Urmila Matondkar has beautifully commemorated the 30th anniversary of the iconic film Rangeela, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, with a heartfelt tribute that's melting hearts across social media. She shared a captivating video of herself dancing to the timeless title track "Rangeela Re" on a balcony, donning a stunning floral dress with a white background and dark blue paisley print.

The Instagram video, shared by then actor, has garnered over 1.6 million views so far.

In her emotional Instagram post, Urmila described Rangeela as " It was never just a film..it was, and still is, a feeling...Woven with intense joy, hope, dreams, ambition, beauty, zest, affection, admiration, love and desire, struggle and triumph, sacrifice, and above all, a grand celebration of life!.

The film, released on September 8, 1995, starred Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, with unforgettable music composed by A R Rahman. Urmila's tribute has fans flooding social media with love and praise, celebrating this timeless milestone in Hindi cinema.

“Loved you then, love you more now!,” actress Dia Mirza wrote.

“Nobody else could have pulled of 'Milli' in Rangeela than you. ❤️ A Classic to remember for Generations to come. ❤️❤️❤️,” commented another, while a third reacted, “Please Must come back to film industry.”

