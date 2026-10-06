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Home / Trending / Usha Vance nearly falls carrying newborn son off helicopter; no one comes to help; watch video

Usha Vance nearly falls carrying newborn son off helicopter; no one comes to help; watch video

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:30 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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US Second Lady Usha Vance appeared to briefly lose her balance while stepping off a helicopter at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday.

She was carrying her nine-week-old son, Alec Neel Vance, in a baby carrier.

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A video circulating on social media shows Usha missing a step near the bottom of the helicopter stairs. She quickly grabbed the railing, regained her balance and then checked on her baby.

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Vice-President JD Vance followed her down the stairs, carrying their four-year-old daughter, Mirabel. He did not appear to notice the incident and joined Usha and the children at the bottom of the stairs.

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The family then walked towards the waiting aircraft for their flight to Anchorage.

The brief moment has drawn attention online, with some users asking why people standing nearby did not appear to help Usha after she stumbled.

"Yeah I’m sorry, but why did they just stand there? Not a single flinch. Glad she didn’t fall," wrote one. "I'm glad she handled that so well. By the way, why didn’t any of the men attempt to catch her at all?," was another comment.

However, the video does not show why no one intervened or whether security procedures played a role.

One wrote: "OMG, why didn't any of those military guys immediately jump in to help her out. I don't give a shit what the "protocol" is. She's carrying a baby."

According to USA Today, the trip came as Vance travelled to Alaska to campaign ahead of the midterm elections. He was scheduled to address a Republican National Committee rally in support of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan’s re-election bid against Democrat Mary Peltola.

Before boarding Air Force Two, Vance said Usha and some of their children would join him on the trip. He said it would also mark Usha’s visit to her 50th US state.

Vance also joked about travelling with their nine-week-old baby on the 7.5-hour flight. He said that if he looked “haggard and stressed out” while giving his speech later that evening, the long flight with a newborn would be the reason.

The Vances welcomed Alec on July 19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Alec is their fourth child. He joins siblings Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4.

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