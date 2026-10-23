Uttarakhand bride walks 18 km in lehenga to reach marital home, appeals to CM Dhami for road

A bride in Uttarakhand was left with no choice but to undertake an 18-kilometre trek to reach her marital home as her village lacked a proper road connectivity.

Sharmila’s trek from Lokhandi to Undava in Chakrata has once again highlighted the hardships faced by residents of remote settlements lacking road connectivity.

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Sharmila was travelling with a wedding procession from Bulhar village to Undava, a remote settlement near Dehradun, when the lack of road connectivity forced her to cover the final stretch on foot.

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The incident took place last Tuesday, when she began the trek from Lokhandi. Dressed in a heavy bridal lehenga, she was seen walking briskly along the uneven path, keen to reach her new home in time for the auspicious muhurat for her griha pravesh ceremony.

A video recorded by villagers showed the exhausted bride appealing directly to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

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The video circulated on social media, bringing renewed attention to the challenges faced by residents of the remote village.