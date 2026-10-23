Uttarakhand bride walks 18 km in lehenga to reach marital home, appeals to CM Dhami for road
Sharmila was seen walking briskly along the uneven path, keen to reach her new home in time for the auspicious 'muhurat' for her 'griha pravesh' ceremony
A bride in Uttarakhand was left with no choice but to undertake an 18-kilometre trek to reach her marital home as her village lacked a proper road connectivity.
Sharmila’s trek from Lokhandi to Undava in Chakrata has once again highlighted the hardships faced by residents of remote settlements lacking road connectivity.
Sharmila was travelling with a wedding procession from Bulhar village to Undava, a remote settlement near Dehradun, when the lack of road connectivity forced her to cover the final stretch on foot.
The incident took place last Tuesday, when she began the trek from Lokhandi. Dressed in a heavy bridal lehenga, she was seen walking briskly along the uneven path, keen to reach her new home in time for the auspicious muhurat for her griha pravesh ceremony.
A video recorded by villagers showed the exhausted bride appealing directly to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The video circulated on social media, bringing renewed attention to the challenges faced by residents of the remote village.