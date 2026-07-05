India's youngest-ever international debutant, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, shared an emotional message on social media after making his much-awaited debut in the second T20I against England in Manchester on Saturday.

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The 15-year-old batting sensation, who had been in the spotlight after not being picked for the two T20Is against Ireland despite his stellar IPL performances, finally received his India cap against England. Sooryavanshi scored a brisk 14 off 10 balls, offering glimpses of his fearless batting style in his maiden international appearance.

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Soon after the match, the teenager took to Instagram to thank fans, teammates and senior players for their unwavering support. Sharing a picture of himself in the India jersey, Sooryavanshi said representing the country was a dream come true and promised to always give his best whenever he gets the opportunity.

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"Overwhelmed by all the messages. Thank you to everyone of my well-wishers and seniors for your constant love and support. I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to represent my country, and I'll always try to give my best for my team every single time. Thank you for everything, everyone," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

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The heartfelt post quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with congratulatory messages and praising the youngster's humility. Many wished him a long and successful international career after he etched his name into the record books by becoming India's youngest international debutant, surpassing the previous marks held by Sachin Tendulkar and Shafali Verma.

Despite Sooryavanshi's memorable debut, India suffered a four-wicket defeat as England successfully chased down 191 to level the five-match T20I series 1-1. Jacob Bethell starred with an unbeaten 76 off 46 balls, while Harry Brook smashed a quickfire 39 off 15 to put England in command. Earlier, India posted 190/7, but England's composed chase and a costly 29-run over from Ravi Bishnoi proved decisive.