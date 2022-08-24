Victoria Police arrests woman on her 100th birthday as it was a wish on her bucket list

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 2

People make their bucket list in anticipation of making their desires come true when they have adequate resources. From adventure sports to foreign trips, the to-do list varies from person to person. But have you ever heard someone with an uncanny desire of landing in jail once in lifetime.

Such craving of an Australian woman, Jean Bickenton,got actualized on her 100th birthday. However, the whole exercise was just a bogus plot orchestrated by the Victoria Police who gate-crashed her birthday party to detain her.

The officers put mock handcuffs on her and took her out, as per a report of the Daily Mail.

The entire anecdote has been shared by Victoria Police on their official Facebook handle along with a photo of Jean and police personnel who arrested her.

“Now these kinda arrests, we’re happy to make. For many, getting through life without being arrested is a pretty good run. An obvious one we would like to think. But for ex-nurse Jean Bicketon - who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, a good run in and of itself - getting arrested was on her bucket list. So, when we heard of Jean’s wishes, our team at Moe station were ready to step in and help check it off. While celebrating her milestone at Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care, three young constables whirled in, lights and sirens, to make sure Jean’s birthday wishes were met. Quickly briefing the residents of the event (to assure no-one was in trouble), officers gently placed handcuffs on Ms. Bicketon, declaring her ‘officially’ under arrest. With little restraint, Jean willingly obliged. According to Jean it was one of the best celebrations, and we’re glad we could help grant the experience. Wishing Jean a wonderful 100th birthday! Thanks to everyone that made this possible,” the post reads.