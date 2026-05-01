Video: Destination wedding at riverside cremation ghat in Uttarakhand’s Almora sparks outrage, probe ordered

This was bound to trigger strong reactions, and it did.

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Holding a celebratory event like a wedding at a site traditionally meant for last rites cuts directly against deeply held cultural and religious norms, especially in a place like Uttarakhand where riverside ghats carry significant spiritual meaning.

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A destination wedding held at a riverside cremation site in Almora district has triggered widespread criticism, prompting local authorities to launch an inquiry and issue a notice to the resort linked to the event.

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A video of the event has gone viral on social media.

A video from Marchula, Sult constituency in Almora is going viral on social media, showing a wedding ceremony taking place near a cremation ground, a site traditionally used for last rites in the area. The incident has raised concerns among locals, who say the location holds… pic.twitter.com/JobAnrOp1o — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) April 26, 2026

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The ceremony took place on April 25 at the ghat in the Marchula area of the Salt block, near the confluence of the Ramganga and Badangad rivers, close to Jim Corbett National Park, reports TOI.

The site is traditionally used for conducting last rites, making its use for a celebratory function particularly contentious.

According to officials, a couple from Ghaziabad organised wedding rituals at the location, including the exchange of garlands. The area was decorated for the occasion, and around 50 guests reportedly attended. Loud music was also played during the event, drawing objections from locals.

Residents and community members expressed anger over what they described as a disregard for the sanctity of the site. Cremation ghats, especially those situated at river confluences, hold deep religious and cultural significance and are typically reserved for funeral rites and mourning.

Taking cognisance of the incident, local authorities have initiated an investigation to determine whether necessary permissions were obtained and if any regulations were violated. A notice has been issued to the resort believed to have facilitated the event, seeking an explanation.