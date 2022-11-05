Video: Engineering student beaten up with sticks, burnt with iron box by college mates in Andhra Pradesh

Chandigarh, November 5
Four engineering students were on Thursday arrested for brutally assaulting and thrashing a student after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
Four engineering students studying in #SRKR #Engineering College #Bhimavaram #WestGodavari #AP have been arrested for assaulting fellow student inside hostel room with sticks, PVC pipes & branding him on chest with hot iron box even as he is pleading to be spared #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/QeMubMkt7i— rejected guy (@Brother31952713) November 5, 2022
It is suspected that the four assaulters used an iron box to burn Ankit and also beat him up with sticks and PVC pipes, though the reason is not known.
The video shows Ankit pleading and apologising while the other students kept hitting him with sticks. His shirt was torn, and he was asked to take it off. They also burnt his hand and other parts with an iron.
As per police, the five students were studying Computer Science in SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and lived in a private hostel.
