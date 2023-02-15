Video from Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković's wedding in Udaipur surfaces

Chandigarh, February 15
Indian all-rounder and T-20 captain Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic on the occasion of Valentines Day renewed their marriage vows in Udaipur in a destination wedding.
A video--shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account --shows Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković dancing during their walk down the aisle.
Hardik and Nataša tied the knot in a grand ceremony, more than two years after having a court marriage.
Natasa Stankovic is a model-actor and the two were seen grooved as they were headed to get married in a Christian ceremony .
The ceremony was attended by their closest friends and family.
Photos show Natasa and Hardik sharing a kiss, her walking down the aisle with her father, the couple exchanging kisses with their son Agastya and them posing for photos with their bridesmaids and groomsmen.
We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJAGGqnoN1— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 14, 2023
