Video: Kedarnath pilgrim slips into fast-flowing river while taking selfie; watch dramatic save by friends, locals

Chandigarh, September 5
A pilgrim slipped into the fast-flowing Mandakini river while he was taking a selfie on way to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.
The pilgrim was on a trekking route to Kedarnath when he stopped to take a selfie near Rambada.
As he slipped into the river his friends and locals tried to save him.
A video showed a dramatic rescue by his friends and locals as he was seen clinging on to a big boulder. Ropes were used to reach out to him and he was later pulled out safely.
Kedarnath Pilgrim Slips Into River While Taking Selfie, Saved By Locals pic.twitter.com/btBPbdtO52— Political Critic (@PCSurveysIndia) September 5, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages
Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...
India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut
Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan included
2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat
2 held for forging documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards using w...
Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint
The accused keep her hostage in a house for 3 days where the...