Video: Kedarnath pilgrim slips into fast-flowing river while taking selfie; watch dramatic save by friends, locals

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 5

A pilgrim slipped into the fast-flowing Mandakini river while he was taking a selfie on way to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

The pilgrim was on a trekking route to Kedarnath when he stopped to take a selfie near Rambada.

As he slipped into the river his friends and locals tried to save him.

A video showed a dramatic rescue by his friends and locals as he was seen clinging on to a big boulder. Ropes were used to reach out to him and he was later pulled out safely.

Kedarnath Pilgrim Slips Into River While Taking Selfie, Saved By Locals pic.twitter.com/btBPbdtO52 — Political Critic (@PCSurveysIndia) September 5, 2023

