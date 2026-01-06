Video of child questioning stranger over “drugged toffee” goes viral

A short video circulating widely on social media platform X has triggered a wave of reactions after it showed a group of children sitting inside a vehicle being offered sweets by a stranger at an unidentified place.

In the 37-second clip, one young girl is heard innocently asking the man, “Is toffee mein dawai toh nahi hai na? Aap mujhe kidnap toh nahi karoge?” (This toffee isn’t drugged, right? You won’t kidnap me?).

The man responds reassuringly, saying, “Nahi bache, main aisa nahi hoon, mat daro” (No child, I am not like that, don’t be scared).

When innocence meets a harsh reality, their first question will break your heart 💔 pic.twitter.com/GhJQAolQme — Chota Don (@choga_don) January 5, 2026

The video has struck a chord with netizens, many of whom expressed concern over what the child’s question reflects about growing anxieties around safety.

One user, @idalissmbharr, commented, “She saw something no one knows about,” suggesting that the child’s words may be shaped by exposure to disturbing news or conversations.

Another user wrote, “They’re so innocent,” highlighting the vulnerability of children in public spaces.

While some praised the child’s alertness, others raised questions about the circumstances in which the video was recorded and shared. The clip has reignited online discussions around child safety, awareness and the impact of social media narratives on young minds.