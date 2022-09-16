Video of dog on MP hospital bed goes viral; ‘worrisome health system’ says Cong

Ratlam, September 16
A video of a dog sleeping on a hospital bed in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media on Friday, prompting the opposition Congress to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the “worrisome health system” in the state.
Ratlam Chief Medical and Health Offficer Dr Prabhakar Nanavare said he was unaware of the incident as he was on leave.
मध्यप्रदेश में भले मरीज़ों को बेड़ मिले या ना मिले लेकिन “श्वान “ तो बेड पर मस्त सोया हुआ है…— Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) September 16, 2022
तस्वीर रतलाम के अलोट की बतायी जा रही है…
“बदहाल स्वास्थ्य सिस्टम” pic.twitter.com/mhqjdGNiEx
In a tweet, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said dogs were getting sound sleep in the state under the BJP dispensation while patients were unable to get beds in hospitals.
The video is from a government hospital in Alot here, Saluja claimed.
"Worrisome health system," Saluja tweeted.
