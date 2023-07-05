Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral; DMRC issues warning

New Delhi, July 5
A video of a group of ‘kanwariyas’ dancing inside a Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media, forcing the rail authority to issue a warning.
In the short clip, kanwariyas, all clad in traditional saffron dress, can be seen dancing to the tunes of a song dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Finally, some good videos coming from Delhi Metro pic.twitter.com/hwJt04twHZ— Tactical Buddy (@TacticalBuddy) July 5, 2023
Several videos made inside the Delhi Metro or its premises that turned up on social media in the last several months have led to controversies and attracted authorities’ attention.
“We request our commuters to maintain discipline and decorum while travelling by the Metro,” the DMRC said in a statement on Wednesday on the latest video that garnered considerable traction on social media sites.
“All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn’t cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. DMRC’s flying squads regularly travel all across the network to detect such activity,” the transporter said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting
His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...
Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?
Opposition leaders say Maharashtra ‘Op Lotus’ has only ‘stre...
Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral
Mayawati demands demolition of accused’s property
Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut
The mishap brings back memories of Rishabh Pant’s horrific c...
Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported
Two groups of lawyers allegedly involved in firing incident