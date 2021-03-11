Video: On Independence Day, a beautiful wish from Pakistan artist; plays 'Jana Gana Mana' on Rabab

Chandigarh, August 15
As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day today, a Pakistani artist’s beautiful wish has been winning the hearts of people on both sides of the border. Siyal Khan posted a video of himself playing the Indian national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on a string instrument called Rabab while in the backdrop, some serene mountains and greenery can be seen.
Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border. 🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/apEcPN9EnN— Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 14, 2022
“Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border," he wrote in the caption of his video.
Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022— Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 15, 2022
"Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022 (sic)," the musician added.
The video has gone viral and people from both India and Pakistan praised the beautiful rendition.
This is so nice! Thank you and a very happy Independence Day to all of you from the other side f the border !!!— Abhijeet Sreenivasan (@absreenivasan) August 14, 2022
Thank you for the lovely gesture.. Happy independence day to you guys too. 🙌🙏— Debashish Sarangi (@Plumb_infront) August 14, 2022
Happy 75th Independence day to all the people across the border who want peace— Gaurav (@GK_halfPhd) August 14, 2022
Now this is called Education. Khushala osay Zwana... Spread love, friendship and coexistence.— khushal wazir (@ZoofashM) August 14, 2022
