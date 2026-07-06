DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Video: Paragliding pilot injured after crash landing on busy Himachal's Kullu national highway

Video: Paragliding pilot injured after crash landing on busy Himachal's Kullu national highway

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 02:57 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A paragliding pilot had a miraculous escape after making an emergency crash landing on a busy national highway in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, with the incident caught on camera and widely shared across social media.

Advertisement

The accident took place in the Raisan area of Kullu, a popular destination for adventure sports. In the viral video, the paraglider is seen attempting to land on the roadside but appears to lose balance in the final moments before crashing onto the road. The impact throws the pilot to the ground, leaving him injured.

Advertisement

Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and helped the pilot move to safety before informing the authorities. Police and officials from the concerned department also reached the site to assess the situation.

Advertisement

Despite ongoing traffic on the road at the time of the incident, no vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash. The pilot received immediate medical attention and officials said his condition is stable.

Advertisement

Preliminary reports suggest that sudden weather changes or strong winds may have forced the emergency landing.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether all mandatory safety protocols were followed before take-off.

The Kullu-Manali region has witnessed several emergency paragliding landings in recent months, particularly during changing weather conditions.

The viral video has also triggered strong reactions online. One user on X questioned whether a motorist would have been held responsible had the pilot been struck after falling on the highway, while others raised concerns over allowing paragliding activities during the monsoon season.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts