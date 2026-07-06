A paragliding pilot had a miraculous escape after making an emergency crash landing on a busy national highway in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, with the incident caught on camera and widely shared across social media.

Advertisement

The accident took place in the Raisan area of Kullu, a popular destination for adventure sports. In the viral video, the paraglider is seen attempting to land on the roadside but appears to lose balance in the final moments before crashing onto the road. The impact throws the pilot to the ground, leaving him injured.

Advertisement

Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and helped the pilot move to safety before informing the authorities. Police and officials from the concerned department also reached the site to assess the situation.

Advertisement

#Breaking हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू के रायसन क्षेत्र में एक पैराग्लाइडर की बीच सड़क पर लैंडिंग। बताया जा रहा है कि उड़ान के दौरान मौसम और हवा की दिशा में अचानक बदलाव के कारण पैराग्लाइडर निर्धारित लैंडिंग स्थल तक नहीं पहुंच सका और उसे सड़क पर आपातकालीन लैंडिंग करनी पड़ी। pic.twitter.com/mSQLmo2yEL — Amit Pandey (@amitpandaynews) July 6, 2026

Despite ongoing traffic on the road at the time of the incident, no vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash. The pilot received immediate medical attention and officials said his condition is stable.

Advertisement

Preliminary reports suggest that sudden weather changes or strong winds may have forced the emergency landing.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether all mandatory safety protocols were followed before take-off.

The Kullu-Manali region has witnessed several emergency paragliding landings in recent months, particularly during changing weather conditions.

The viral video has also triggered strong reactions online. One user on X questioned whether a motorist would have been held responsible had the pilot been struck after falling on the highway, while others raised concerns over allowing paragliding activities during the monsoon season.