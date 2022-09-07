Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 7

Snippets of CCTV footages where pet dogs can be seen attacking fellow lift occupants have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

In a video that went viral on Tuesday, a dog bit a child inside a housing society elevator in Ghaziabad.

Soon after being attacked, the boy groaned in pain and stood limping on one foot.

Video grabs of dogs attacking a child in Ghaziabad and a youth in Noida.

However, the woman holding the dog’s leash looked unbothered as she stood still till the doors opened. She walked out of the lift without making any effort to help the boy in pain.

As they moved out, the dog again leaped at the boy who rushed at the back of the lift in fear.

According to reports, the incident happened in Rajnagar Extension’s Charms County Society and the boy’s parents have filed a complaint against the woman at Nandigram Police Station and an FIR has been registered by the Ghaziabad Police.

In another dog-biting incident, a video of a German Shepherd attacking a youth inside a lift of a housing society in Noida has surfaced online.

Caught on the CCTV footage of the elevator, the dog can be seen biting the youth as soon as the doors of the lift open.

Following the canine’s attack, the youth falls to the ground and looks visibly in pain.

Instead of helping him, the owner drags his dog out and walks away.

The incident is from the Apex Athena Society in Sector 75.

Ever since both the videos went viral, people slammed the dog-owners for not owing responsibility of their pets and bashed them for leaving the dog-bitten victims on their own.