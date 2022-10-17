Video: Shehnaaz Gill brutally trolled for her sarcasm; Neitizens say ‘cuteness gyi, bahut akad aa gyi hai’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 17

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction and she rose to fame in no time.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame actress also has a huge and ardent fan following who have always supported her.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1108626330086190

A video is going viral now, where Shehnaaz Gill has been brutally trolled.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1108626330086190?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V

Her behaviour towards a mediaperson is not being appreciated where she is being called “ill-mannered and arrogant”.

#shehnaaz gill