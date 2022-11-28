Video: Tiger plunges towards tourists during a jungle safari giving heart-stopping moments

Chandigarh, November 28
While jungle safaris are gaining popularity, sometimes things can take turn for the worse. While visitors might be eager to see the big cat in its natural surroundings, sometimes the wild animal can get too close for comfort.
One such incident has been shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Surender Mehra. The video shows a group of people aboard an open safari greeted by an angry tiger.
Sometimes, our ‘too much’ eagerness for ‘Tiger sighting’ is nothing but intrusion in their Life…🐅#Wilderness #Wildlife #nature #RespectWildlife #KnowWildlife #ResponsibleTourism— Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) November 27, 2022
“Sometimes, our ‘too much’ eagerness for ‘Tiger sighting’ is nothing but intrusion in their Life,” the video caption reads.
The video shows tourists on a safari ride. They are sitting in a vehicle watching the tiger from a distance. However, their intrusion was not very well taken by the tiger and it charged at them from behind the bushes very angrily attempting to scare them off and giving heart-stopping moments to the visitors.
The netizens also expressed their feelings about the incident.
“Tourism should be regulated and the visitors should be told strictly to "be respectful towards animals/Tigers,” a user wrote.
Another user wrote, "Be careful in safari. Your loud voice sounds made tiger to run back." A third user stated: "It's important to install certain behavioural guidelines even for tourists."
Agree Sir, this is not done thankfully no one was injured. Respect our wildlife, tourists should be given strict instructions on how to behave and conduct themselves on these safaris. I remember the trackers and drivers @Kabini are an extremely well-trained Team.— CJ (@carltonpranab) November 28, 2022
But why the visitors have to risk their life in an open jeep? One leap by the tiger can cause heat attacks to some of them sitting in the jeep. The thrill will vanish in a second.— Prasad (@prasad1104) November 27, 2022
Tourists especially new to forests have to be strickly briefed before safari not to make noise to be silent, so much noise by this visitors will obviously disturb wild animals— ravibk (@bkravi71) November 28, 2022
It is not clear when and where the incident took place.
