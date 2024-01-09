Video: When last man won the race, most unexpected gold medal in Olympics history, read to know more

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 9

A video of Men’s Short Track 1,000 m final at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake has surfaced online as four winning players ended up in a corner pile-up. With hardly 50 metres to go, the last man on the track, four-time Olympian Steven Bradbury, came out of nowhere and crossed the line to win Australia’s first Winter Olympic Gold Medal.

The most unexpected gold medal in the history of the Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/ah7jVwUM5v — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 8, 2024

As he raised his arms in a pleasant surprise the crowd booed. He must have wondered as to what happened.

Steven Bradbury telling his story! proud moments. pic.twitter.com/kCWIZpEKhQ — LearnLeadRise (@LearnLeadRise) January 8, 2024

“I wasn’t the fastest skater on the ice tonight. I was obviously not the most deserving guy. I had a lot of luck on my side….But I won’t take the race for the 1 minute it was on. I’ll take it for the 10 years of hard work that I put in. I’ll take it as a reward,” said Steven Bradbury.

The Australian ex-short-track speed skater was the first athlete from Australia to win a Winter Olympic gold medal. Bradbury is a four-time Olympian.

He won the 1,000 m event at the 2002 Winter Olympics after all his opponents were involved in a last-corner pile-up. It surely was one of the greatest wins amid the odd spoilsport.