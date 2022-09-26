Watch: ATP Tour shares video of 12-year-old Federer as ball boy, says 'Where it all began'

Chandigarh, September 26
There was no inhibition, no shame.
Such was the occasion when the biggest sporting legend sat with other great players of his game and cried being with each other. This would perhaps be one unforgettable and emotional moments of Roger Federer.
It seems everyone around cried at the O2 Arena in London where Federer bid a tearful adieu to the game during the Laver Cup. And this is what Federer has earned.
Tears ran down Federer’s cheeks as he thanked his companions, fans and family after playing his last game.
Meanwhile, an old video of a 12-year-old Federer has gone viral on social media. In the video posted by the ATP Tour, the caption reads: "1993 - Where it all began...Ball boy at Swiss indoors in Basel, Switzerland.”
In a ruthless sport that tennis has evolved into, a persona like Federer, who not only won 20 Grand Slams, but also the hearts of his fans and rivals, will always be missed. There won't be another like him.
