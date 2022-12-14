‘Videshi’ bride steals hearts with her ‘desi’ wedding attire; don’t miss family’s wholesome reaction

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 14

With wedding bells ringing across the country, a video of an American bride donning an Indian wedding attire has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

What has caught the attention of netizens alike is her family’s surreal reaction to seeing her dressed as an Indian bride in a traditional red lehenga.

Hannah Rogers, a 31-year-old immigration attorney from Los Angeles, and her husband, Vidhur Goyal, were married at Jai Mahal Palace in Jaipur, in a traditional Hindu ceremony on November 18.

In the now-viral video captured by Rogers’ make-up artist Bianca Louzado, the bride can be seen walking out of the bridal suite to cheers, expressions of admiration and a huge round of applause. She is then enfolded in a celebratory family group hug.

The most wholesome reaction came from her father who looked at Rogers with affection as his lil girl was about to begin a new phase of her life.

In another video shared by Louzada on Instagram, we see only the bride’s parents entering the bridal suite to get a first glimpse of Rogers in the wedding ensemble privately before her big reveal. Her mother places a kiss on her cheek as they both share a moment of love.

Despite being a ‘videshi’, draped in a traditional red lehenga, mehendi and jewellery, Rogers looked nothing short of a dream and nailed as a ‘desi’ bride.

Since being shared online, the video has amassed over 53 lakh views and over 2.27 lakh likes.

Netizens loved her family’s reactions. A user wrote, “Oh my god the dad’s reaction."

"He definitely still looks at her as if she were 6," commented another.

Desis were impressed and happy on seeing the American woman heartily adopt the Indian culture. A user wrote, “A beautiful sight to behold. As an Indian, I could not be more happy seeing this."

"Absolutely gorgeous and heartwarming moment," wrote another.