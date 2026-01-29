Viral outrage: Woman shamed for mocking ex-classmate’s pizza delivery job

A viral video has sparked outrage online where a woman mocks her ex-classmate, now working as a pizza delivery agent. The woman, identified as a school-time friend, recorded the delivery agent and laughed at his job, saying, “You used to motivate everyone in school... and now you’re delivering pizza?” She even threatened to share the video with their other friends.

The video has drawn widespread criticism, with many calling out the woman’s behaviour as shameful and highlighting the dignity of labour. The delivery agent, despite being mocked, remained calm and smiled throughout the encounter.

This incident has sparked a larger conversation about respecting individuals’ professions and the pressures young people face. As one user tweeted, “Delivering pizza isn’t shameful. Mocking someone’s struggle is.”