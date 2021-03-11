Viral photos: Did Noida woman get the 'privilege' to drive in her car to police station with woman cop sitting by her side, and she was there with a cup of Starbucks coffee? Netizens livid

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 22

More photos have surfaced on the social media that can cause further trouble for a 32-year-old woman who was arrested in Noida on Sunday for allegedly manhandling a private security guard.

The Noida woman was arrested for assaulting the society guard, hurling expletives at him and making derogatory remarks against a particular community outside a group housing society. A video of the incident was circulated widely on the social media.

Now, two photos have surfaced online where in one she is purportedly seen with a coffee glass in her hand while she was taken to judicial custody by the police and in the other she is seen driving herself with the police officer sitting next to her.

After the photos went viral, livid netizens expressed outrage over her conduct and demanded stern punishment.

“The Noida lady is being taken into judicial custody... but not without here Starbucks. And she drover herself with the police officer next to her. Who is this special lady? Where does she get that special privileges from?” a user commented.

A lawyer by profession, Roy was in a sedan and the two sides got into an argument at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown Society under Sector 126 police station limits.

According to a senior police officer, security guard Anoop Kumar was making an entry record of the vehicle as is required under rules and took some time to open the gate after which Roy allegedly picked up a verbal fight with him and started abusing him and the other staff present there.

Incidentally, the police action came as a mahapanchayat was beng held by the Tyagi community in support of local politician Shrikant Tyagi who is in jail after he assaulted and hurled expletives at a woman co-residentent of his Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93B of Noida a fortnight ago.ens expressed outrage over her conduct and demanded stern punishment.

