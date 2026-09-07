Viral video: Bihar man uses crane to park Scorpio on rooftop over theft fears

A man in Bihar’s Gopalganj reportedly used a crane to lift his SUV onto the second-floor rooftop of his house in an unusual attempt to protect his newly purchased Mahindra Scorpio Classic from theft.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the Scorpio suspended from a crane before being carefully lowered onto the rooftop.

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According to a report by India Today, the Gopalganj resident works in Israel and had left the SUV with a driver while he was abroad. However, after the driver quit, the man reportedly became concerned about the safety of his vehicle and decided to park it on the rooftop.

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The unusual parking arrangement has triggered a wave of reactions online, with social media users sharing jokes and expressing surprise at the effort taken to secure the vehicle.

One user commented, “Kisht baaki hogi,” while another wrote, “Bihar hai babu, kuch bhi ho sakta hai.”

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However, there is no official information available on whether the rooftop was structurally designed to safely bear the weight of an SUV.