DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Viral video: Bihar man uses crane to park Scorpio on rooftop over theft fears

Viral video: Bihar man uses crane to park Scorpio on rooftop over theft fears

The unusual parking arrangement has triggered a wave of reactions online, with social media users sharing jokes and expressing surprise

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:18 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Screen grab from viral video on Instagram @ sujit__1600m_gopalganj
Advertisement

A man in Bihar’s Gopalganj reportedly used a crane to lift his SUV onto the second-floor rooftop of his house in an unusual attempt to protect his newly purchased Mahindra Scorpio Classic from theft.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the Scorpio suspended from a crane before being carefully lowered onto the rooftop.

Advertisement

According to a report by India Today, the Gopalganj resident works in Israel and had left the SUV with a driver while he was abroad. However, after the driver quit, the man reportedly became concerned about the safety of his vehicle and decided to park it on the rooftop.

Advertisement

The unusual parking arrangement has triggered a wave of reactions online, with social media users sharing jokes and expressing surprise at the effort taken to secure the vehicle.

One user commented, “Kisht baaki hogi,” while another wrote, “Bihar hai babu, kuch bhi ho sakta hai.”

Advertisement

However, there is no official information available on whether the rooftop was structurally designed to safely bear the weight of an SUV.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts