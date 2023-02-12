Viral video: Bride shows up for her exam in wedding attire, receives warm greetings from students

Chandigarh, February 12
Wedding day is the most special day for someone to make memories that last entire lifetime. But imagine the dilemma if you have a decisive exam on the day of your wedding. A Kerala bride witnessed the same phase where she showed up for her examination donning a lab coat over her wedding attire.
The video of the incident is getting viral on social media.
The woman could be seen arriving for her practical exam in her bridal saree while wearing a lab coat and a stethoscope. As per the details furnished in her bio, she is a student at the Bethany Navajeevan College of Physiotherapy in Kerala. She, however, received warm greetings from her fellow students upon entering the examination hall in the wedding attire.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2.4 million views. Netizens are all hearts in the comment section of the post.
