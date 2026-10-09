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Home / Trending / Viral video claims Punjab woman gave birth to 6 babies; here's the truth

Viral video claims Punjab woman gave birth to 6 babies; here's the truth

The clip shows 6 women emerging from a hospital's labour room carrying the babies before posing together for a photograph

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:24 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Users allege that the visuals were created using AI-generated images and videos from other sources. Pic: iStock
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A video claiming that a woman in Punjab has given birth to six babies — four boys and two girls — is going viral on social media. Yes, you read that right!

The viral clip shows six women stepping out of a hospital's labour room carrying the babies before posing together for a photograph.

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The Instagram video has garnered over 2,400 comments.

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Despite it being a happy moment, some users questioned the claim and sought news reports to verify the incident. Users allege that the visuals were created using AI-generated images and videos from other sources.

A user even pointed out that a similar photograph had previously circulated with different claims, including that a woman named Komal in Gujranwala, Pakistan, had given birth to five children. The user also described such posts as 'engagement farming' — a tactic used to attract likes and views.

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Another reacted: "Imagine the size of this woman's stomach region carrying 6 babies at once, with an average baby weight of 2.5 kgs approximate. That's 15 kgs of distribution of bones/muscles & blood just in stomach region."

There were others who questioned the authenticity of the image showing the six babies with their purported mother, saying it appeared to be AI-generated.

The viral post appears to draw on an 'extremely rare case' reported by Dawn, in which a Pakistani woman, Zeenat Waheed, gave birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi.

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