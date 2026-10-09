A video claiming that a woman in Punjab has given birth to six babies — four boys and two girls — is going viral on social media. Yes, you read that right!

The viral clip shows six women stepping out of a hospital's labour room carrying the babies before posing together for a photograph.

Advertisement

The Instagram video has garnered over 2,400 comments.

Advertisement

Despite it being a happy moment, some users questioned the claim and sought news reports to verify the incident. Users allege that the visuals were created using AI-generated images and videos from other sources.

A user even pointed out that a similar photograph had previously circulated with different claims, including that a woman named Komal in Gujranwala, Pakistan, had given birth to five children. The user also described such posts as 'engagement farming' — a tactic used to attract likes and views.

Advertisement

Another reacted: "Imagine the size of this woman's stomach region carrying 6 babies at once, with an average baby weight of 2.5 kgs approximate. That's 15 kgs of distribution of bones/muscles & blood just in stomach region."

There were others who questioned the authenticity of the image showing the six babies with their purported mother, saying it appeared to be AI-generated.

The viral post appears to draw on an 'extremely rare case' reported by Dawn, in which a Pakistani woman, Zeenat Waheed, gave birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi.