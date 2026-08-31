Viral video: Family turns newly inaugurated Rajasthan Expressway into picnic spot, 'proudly' sits in middle to eat

A family in Rajasthan has sparked criticism online after a video showed its members sitting in the middle of a newly inaugurated expressway and having lunch, turning a stretch of public infrastructure into an impromptu picnic spot.

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The video, shared online, shows several family members seated on the road with plates of food as relatives serve them. Newspapers and tarpaulins had been spread across the carriageway, with the family appearing to enjoy a full meal in the middle of the expressway.

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An Indian family proudly having lunch on a newly inaugurated expressway, as if trespassing onto public infrastructure and turning it into a picnic spot is some achievement. What’s even more disturbing is the sense of pride they seem to take in such blatant disregard for basic… pic.twitter.com/8NQY5WZW0H — Ritik (@ThenNowForeve) August 29, 2026

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The video drew sharp reactions from users who criticised the family for treating public infrastructure as a private space.

One user described the incident as an example of people taking pride in behaviour that reflects a blatant disregard for basic civic sense and public property.

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The criticism also extended to concerns about littering and the attitude towards maintaining public spaces. One X user pointed out that some people assume cleaning public places is someone else’s responsibility simply because sanitation workers are paid to do the job.

According to the argument, such a mindset can encourage people to litter or misuse public spaces, believing that someone else will eventually clean up after them.

The viral video has also triggered a broader debate over civic responsibility. While family gatherings and community meals are common across India, users questioned whether celebrations should come at the cost of misusing public infrastructure.

An expressway is designed to facilitate the smooth and safe movement of vehicles. Sitting directly on the carriageway for a meal can create safety risks for both the people gathered there and motorists using the road.

The family’s gathering may have been intended as a display of togetherness, but the unusual choice of location quickly became the focus of online discussion.

The incident has once again raised questions about civic sense, public property and the tendency to treat common spaces as an extension of private property.

The video continues to draw reactions online, with many users questioning why newly built public infrastructure is sometimes treated as a space for personal celebrations and picnics.