A video of a foreign tourist picking up trash at a scenic waterfall in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh has gone viral, drawing widespread attention and sparking a conversation about civic responsibility among tourists in India.

In the video, the tourist is seen collecting plastic waste and litter left behind by others. He’s heard saying: “I’ve been here for three days picking up the litter left behind by others, while you sit here and watch… then help me pick this up ...I have no problem… I’ll do it.”

A voice in the background responds: “That’s good work.”

The clip has won the foreign tourist praise online, while also drawing sharp criticism toward domestic tourists for their careless attitude toward nature and public spaces.

The incident has reignited the debate on how tourist apathy despite repeated clean-up campaigns is not of much use.

One wrote: "Hv said it many times. Need a generational shift in the mindset. Teach your children that it is bad. I hv seen people telling their kids to throw trash out of the car. Civic sense is zero amongst us," another wrote:" Hence proved again, it’s not Government fault but INDIANS are the problem of littering in India."

"This proves why they will remain superior to Indians. Not because of colour but CIVIC sense," was another comment.

Not only Himachal, littering remains a persistent issue in most of the hill and tourist places in in the India.