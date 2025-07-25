DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Viral video: Foreigner cleans garbage near waterfall site in Himachal's Kangra, shames littering tourists

Viral video: Foreigner cleans garbage near waterfall site in Himachal's Kangra, shames littering tourists

The incident has reignited the debate on how tourist apathy despite repeated clean-up campaigns is not of much use
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:49 PM Jul 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A video of a foreign tourist picking up trash at a scenic waterfall in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh has gone viral, drawing widespread attention and sparking a conversation about civic responsibility among tourists in India.

Advertisement

In the video, the tourist is seen collecting plastic waste and litter left behind by others. He’s heard saying: “I’ve been here for three days picking up the litter left behind by others, while you sit here and watch… then help me pick this up ...I have no problem… I’ll do it.”

Advertisement

A voice in the background responds: “That’s good work.”

The clip has won the foreign tourist praise online, while also drawing sharp criticism toward domestic tourists for their careless attitude toward nature and public spaces.

Advertisement

The incident has reignited the debate on how tourist apathy despite repeated clean-up campaigns is not of much use.

One wrote: "Hv said it many times. Need a generational shift in the mindset. Teach your children that it is bad. I hv seen people telling their kids to throw trash out of the car. Civic sense is zero amongst us," another wrote:" Hence proved again, it’s not Government fault but INDIANS are the problem of littering in India."

"This proves why they will remain superior to Indians. Not because of colour but CIVIC sense," was another comment.

Not only Himachal, littering remains a persistent issue in most of the hill and tourist places in in the India.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts