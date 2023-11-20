Viral video: ‘Hindus visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims’: Pakistan Javed Miandad takes swipe at PM Modi

Chandigarh, November 20
An old video of former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad has gone viral where is he heard claiming that ‘those Hindus visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims’.
“Those Hindus visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims. It is our firmly held belief that our faith (Islam) will shine its light on those who visit places that are connected to our roots. PM Modi may have done wrong by getting the Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya, but it will work as a blessing for us. I have full faith in Allah that this will be the place from where Muslims will once again rise,” Miandad says.
Former Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Javed Miandad, claims all Hindus who visit the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims pic.twitter.com/VtTY4TPyCs— Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) November 17, 2023
Miandad’s video was released on August 8, 2020, three days after the Bhoomi Poojan of the historic Ram Mandir, which was performed by PM Modi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre, Kerala governor's office on state govt's plea alleging delay in granting assent to bills
The bench takes note of the submissions of senior advocate K...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to Dhami on rescue operations, says need to maintain workers' morale
The prime minister says it is necessary to maintain the mora...
Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 338 at 8 am on Monday
Viral video: Alcohol, meat served at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims
Want Pakistan to hand over the management of gurdwara to a S...
Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US
Piyush Patel is hit by a car on Saturday evening while he wa...