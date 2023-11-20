Viral video: ‘Hindus visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims’: Pakistan Javed Miandad takes swipe at PM Modi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 20

An old video of former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad has gone viral where is he heard claiming that ‘those Hindus visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims’.

“Those Hindus visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims. It is our firmly held belief that our faith (Islam) will shine its light on those who visit places that are connected to our roots. PM Modi may have done wrong by getting the Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya, but it will work as a blessing for us. I have full faith in Allah that this will be the place from where Muslims will once again rise,” Miandad says.

Former Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Javed Miandad, claims all Hindus who visit the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims pic.twitter.com/VtTY4TPyCs — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) November 17, 2023

Miandad’s video was released on August 8, 2020, three days after the Bhoomi Poojan of the historic Ram Mandir, which was performed by PM Modi.

