Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Chandigarh, January 3

An Indian fan stole the spotlight after he proposed to his girlfriend at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the middle of a Big Bash League (BBL) match, leaving her thrilled.

The incident was recorded on Tuesday when Australian commentator Jason Richardson interviewed a couple, who were supporting different teams.

Richardson just asked them if him supporting Stars and his partner supporting the Renegades was an issue in their relationship.

He said: "Yeah, I am a big Stars fan and she is a Renegades fan. But she loves (Glenn) Maxwell too and I am a Maxwell fan, so i just brought her here so that…”

In the middle of the conversation, the man pulled out a ring from his pocket while Richardson was visibly shocked. "It is a big occasion so i just want to put a ring on her,” he added.

She instantly said yes and there was a huge cheer from the people sitting in the same stand while Richardson joined in on the celebrations.

The video which was shared by 7Cricket on their official X account has gained over 1.86 lakh views and over a thousand likes.

What better place to propose than the @MCG? 💍



Congratulations to this lovely couple 🙌#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/1pANUOXmu3 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 2, 2024

