Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Chandigarh, January 3
An Indian fan stole the spotlight after he proposed to his girlfriend at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the middle of a Big Bash League (BBL) match, leaving her thrilled.
The incident was recorded on Tuesday when Australian commentator Jason Richardson interviewed a couple, who were supporting different teams.
Richardson just asked them if him supporting Stars and his partner supporting the Renegades was an issue in their relationship.
He said: "Yeah, I am a big Stars fan and she is a Renegades fan. But she loves (Glenn) Maxwell too and I am a Maxwell fan, so i just brought her here so that…”
In the middle of the conversation, the man pulled out a ring from his pocket while Richardson was visibly shocked. "It is a big occasion so i just want to put a ring on her,” he added.
She instantly said yes and there was a huge cheer from the people sitting in the same stand while Richardson joined in on the celebrations.
And then there is loud cheer in the crowd and the interviewer as well.
The video which was shared by 7Cricket on their official X account has gained over 1.86 lakh views and over a thousand likes.
What better place to propose than the @MCG? 💍— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 2, 2024
Congratulations to this lovely couple 🙌#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/1pANUOXmu3
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...