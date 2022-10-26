Viral video: 'It's revenge time...' Trevor Noah’s takedown on racist swipe at Rishi Sunak

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 26

As soon as Rishi Sunak became the first non-white to hold the British top post, the new Indian-origin Prime Minister was welcomed with both bouquets and brickbats.

Meet Rishi Sunak, Britain's new PM who is only 42, meaning he'll probably serve well into his 42-and-a-halves pic.twitter.com/I7fP8Ohi0j — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 25, 2022

Among them was comedian Trevor Noah who responded hilariously to British racists who have taken offence to Rishi Sunak.

Host of The Daily Show, Noah said Rishi Sunak, who is just 42, will probably "serve well into his 42-and-a-halves".

"Let's not forget another important first. He is also the first prime minister who is an absolute snack," Noah said, adding that not everyone in the UK is happy about Sunak becoming the prime minister.

Noah played a clip from a British radio show in which a caller explained why a non-white person becoming the PM of the UK is not a good thing.

"This could be a good thing for you people. After 400 years, you finally get to legitimately blame a brown person for your country's problems. You're living the dream!" Noah said.

"Can you imagine me becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan? People of England would like to see someone who looks like them," the caller said.

In a hilarious swipe, Noah sarcastically responded, "This is a good point. Can you imagine white English people trying to rule countries where no one looks like them!"

Rishi scripted history by becoming the first person of colour to become the Prime Minister of Britain, which in the past had colonised most of the world, with some news outlets acknowledging his leadership as the "new dawn" for the country, while others questioning the validity of his victory.

